Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.69 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

