Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,267 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of NewMarket worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NewMarket by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $336.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.02 and a one year high of $432.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

