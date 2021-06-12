Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

