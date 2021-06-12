Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $92.98 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $104.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

