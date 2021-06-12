Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.