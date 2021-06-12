Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.