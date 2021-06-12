Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

