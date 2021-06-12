Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.