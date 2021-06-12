Progress Acquisition (NASDAQ:PGRW) Trading Up 0.1%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,765,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

