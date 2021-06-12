Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PRTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

