Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

