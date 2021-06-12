Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
