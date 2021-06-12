PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Update

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,460.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMNUF opened at $0.09 on Friday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
