Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

ETR:PUM opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €95.24 ($112.05). The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

