Puxin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,774% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

NYSE NEW opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Puxin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.