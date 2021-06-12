Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Issued By Colliers Securities

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GigCapital2 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GigCapital2’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GIX opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GigCapital2 by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.