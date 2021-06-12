Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

