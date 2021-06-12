Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

