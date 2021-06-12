Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.