Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

New Gold stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

