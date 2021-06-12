Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

