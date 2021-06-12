Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Communities by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $4,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

