Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Raised by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.87.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.06.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

