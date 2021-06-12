QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.83.

Separately, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 1.43.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

