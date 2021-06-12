QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

