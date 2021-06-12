Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

NYSE:XM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 1,676,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,388. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion and a PE ratio of -58.02. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

