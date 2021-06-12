Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

