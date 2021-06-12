R. F. Lafferty Downgrades KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Hold

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.42.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 168.42% and a negative net margin of 120.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

