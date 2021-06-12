R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $349.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

RCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 1,038,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.