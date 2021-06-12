Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RADLY stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.06.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

