Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RADLY stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.06.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
