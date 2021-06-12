Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.