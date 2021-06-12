Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896,800 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 257,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,509. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,478. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

