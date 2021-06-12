Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RAVN opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

