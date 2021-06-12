Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $6.47 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $3,816.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

