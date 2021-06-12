Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,184. Insiders have bought 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716 in the last 90 days.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
