Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,184. Insiders have bought 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716 in the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

