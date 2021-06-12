Raymond James Boosts Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target to C$2.00

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Lumina Gold
