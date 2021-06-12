Raymond James Boosts Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target to C$2.00

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

