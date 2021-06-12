Raymond James Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

