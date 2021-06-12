Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

