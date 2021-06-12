RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $191.69.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

