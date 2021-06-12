Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.