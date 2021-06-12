ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 12.8%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 47,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,366,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOL. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $659.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

