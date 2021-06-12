REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $112,677.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

