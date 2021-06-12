Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.95. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 52,284 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $987.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

