Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollarama Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.