REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Insider Christopher M. Daniels Acquires 3,200 Shares

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

