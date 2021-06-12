REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

REVG stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

