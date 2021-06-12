Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVLGF stock remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,555. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

