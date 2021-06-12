Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RVLGF stock remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,555. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.