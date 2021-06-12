Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $4,947,820.02 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.