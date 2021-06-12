Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,152 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $910.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

