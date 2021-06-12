Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.84 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of PagerDuty worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 407,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

