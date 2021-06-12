Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,697 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.85%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

